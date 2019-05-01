BILLINGS, Mont. — Montana authorities have rescued two boys from an island on the Yellowstone River.

Friday afternoon's effort involved a helicopter and a water rescue team. The Billings Gazette reports that rescue personnel were able to reach the boys by slowly navigating the dark and icy river in an inflatable raft launched from the shore in Billings' Mystic Park.

In the meantime, a helicopter arrived and was able to land on the island. The boys were flown back to shore to avoid a cold trip across the river.

The boys' names and ages have not been released. It's not clear how they reached the island.

Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said Friday that the boys were taken to a hospital. No updated information on their conditions was available Saturday.