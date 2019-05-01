NEW ORLEANS — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wants lawmakers across the country to resist a bill that would give the federal government control over regulating sports betting.

The Republican said Friday at a conference of legislators that states have proven they can handle the job. Christie began a court battle against the major pro and college sports leagues that ended with the U.S. Supreme Court clearing the way for all states to choose whether or not to offer sports gambling.

Speaking Friday in New Orleans at the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States conference, Christie also urged lawmakers to resist granting the leagues “integrity fees,” which are essentially a slice of the action on sports bets, and said they should refuse demands to use official league data in sports betting.

To do so would be to “reward bad behavior” by the leagues, Christie said, referring to their lengthy opposition of New Jersey’s court case seeking the right to offer legal sports betting.

Seven states currently offer sports gambling, and those who track the industry expect a total of 30 states to consider legislation to permit it this year.

“We do not need a federal solution to this problem,” Christie said. “States have been regulating gambling for decades without incident.”