HAMAMATSU, Shizuoka — Yamaha has recalled 82,000 digital wireless pieces for electric guitars because of a fire hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Line 6 Relay G10 Digital Wireless Guitar Systems and USB Charging Cables, which are used to wirelessly connect an electric guitar to an amplifier, were recalled because the lithium-ion battery can overheat and the battery cover can forcefully separate.

The system consists of a transmitter, a receiver, and a charger.

The receivers have both a 1/4” and XLR output to connect to an amplifier or other audio equipment. The products are all black, and the Relay G10T transmitter is stamped “Relay G10” and has a four-digit date code followed by a six-digit individual serial number.

G10: Serial # 6601000001

G10S (G10SR): Serial # 6736000001

G10T: Serial # 6640000001

Yamaha said it is aware of four incidents worldwide of the battery cover separating forcefully from the transmitter, and there has only been one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

RELATED: 67,000 leaf blowers that can expel plastic pieces recalled

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

RELATED: IKEA recalls 3-drawer chest due to tip-over and entrapment hazards

The items were sold at Guitar Center, Sweetwater Sound, Musicians Friend, Sam Ash, and other small retailers nationwide and online on Amazon from March 2016 through December 2019.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Yamaha at 877- 865-4636 to receive a free repair for the G10 Family of Products or a full refund for the G10T USB charging cable.