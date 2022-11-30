Stakes were high for the U.S. and Iran soccer match, but stakes even higher for Iranian team

The U.S. and Iran went head-to-head in a high stakes World Cup game, but the stakes were even higher for the Iranian team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Iranian soccer players made a bold statement before their first match last week. They stood silent during the playing of Iran's national anthem to highlight their solidarity with nationwide protests that are now happening across Iran and threatening the current government.

Many are calling for a revolution in Iran that has lived under strict oppressive Islamic leadership since 1979.

Here in Buffalo, a community of Iranian students and expatriots watched and spoke to 2 on Your Side's Maryalice Demler about the potential impact of those bold moves on the future of their home country.

"Now this is a true regime change, it's a revolution and grassroots movements are going on all over Iran. In all the major cities and villages and smaller cities," Iranian expatriot Naida Shahram said.

Ali Hasanzadeh is a graduate student at University at Buffalo and says what's happening in Iran is "mostly, it's just sad that I'm here and I cannot do much. Because I would definitely be on the streets if not arrested by now."

And Sarah Sadri is a University at Buffalo graduate and is now working in Western New York. She says being born and raised in Iran she understands.

"I know what they do to women. I've been harassed in the street, abused, about how i look what I'm wearing. So it's been very hard," Sadri said.

Maryalice Demler will have more from these passionate expatriots about their activism and the change they are hoping to inspire from half a world away. And also from a hijab-wearing UB graduate student who plans to return to Iran soon and has a different perspective on what role Americans should play in her country's struggle.