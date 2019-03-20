Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was up to an estimated $562.1 million by the time the drawing happened.

The winning numbers were 10, 14, 50, 53, 63, and a Powerball of 21.

It may be a few hours before we know whether someone won the jackpot. If not, the prize will keep on rising.

MarketWatch reports it's the largest lottery jackpot of 2019 and the biggest since last October's $1.5 billion MegaMillions payoff.

Someone taking the cash option would take home an estimated $335.8 million -- that's before the IRS gets involved.

The odds of winning the grand prize is 1-in-292,201,338. That sounds rough, but consider this: the odds of filling out a perfect March Madness bracket is 1-in-9.2 quintillion (if you flip a coin on every game).

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, lottery forms for Louisiana Mega Millions, Powerball and other lottery games fill the drawer at The World Bar and Grill, in Delta, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

AP