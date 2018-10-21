The numbers for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing were 16-54-57-62-69 and 23 Powerball, with an estimated $470 million jackpot.

That might seem like small potatoes next to the absurd $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but the Powerball winner might feel it's a decent consolation prize. The estimated cash value of the Powerball is $268.6 million for the drawing.

The odds of winning either, of course, are extremely slim: 1 in 292,201,338 for Powerball and 1 in 302,575,350 for Mega Millions.

With all the people playing, odds are much better that someone, somewhere will win. In 2017, Business Insider estimated that if 30 million tickets were sold with randomly selected numbers, there was about a 9 percent chance that someone would win. The odds of multiple winners were about 0.5 percent. If 50 million tickets were sold, the chance of one winner would be about 14.4 percent, and the chance of more than one, about 1.3 percent, the publication noted.

If someone does win the Powerball, that person can opt for an annuity or a lump sum payment. With the annuity, the winner would get 30 payments over 29 years, increasing by 5 percent each payment, the lottery website says.

The last drawing was Wednesday. The winning numbers were 03-57-64-68-69, Power Ball 15, Power Play 3X.

The next Mega Millions drawing, for the record jackpot, is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

