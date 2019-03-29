Mayor Wayne Messam

Born: June 7, 1974

Birthplace: South Bay, Florida

Age on Inauguration Day: 46

Party affiliation: Democrat

Campaign website: wayneforamerica.com

Education: Florida State University (Bachelor’s degree in Management Information Systems)

Public office: Miramar, Fla., City Commissioner (2011-2015); Mayor of Miramar (2015 – present)

Personal: Messam and his wife, Angela, have three children

Life and career:

  • Parents emigrated from Jamaica. Messam’s father cut sugar cane and was a farm mechanic. His mother was a cook and housekeeper.
  • Founded Messam Construction, which focuses on energy-efficient schools and government projects.
  • Joined multi-city lawsuit against a state of Florida ban on prohibiting municipal governments from enacting local guns laws.
  • Wide receiver for 1993 Florida State Seminoles national championship team.
In this Wednesday, March 27, 2019 photo, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam poses for a portrait, in Miramar, Fla. Messam announced, Thursday, March 28 that he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Sources: Associated Press, City of Miramar, Orlando Weekly

 