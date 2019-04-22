Rep. Seth Wilbur Moulton
Born: October 24, 1978
Birthplace: Salem, Massachusetts
Age on Inauguration Day: 42
Party affiliation: Democrat
Campaign website: sethmoulton.com
Education: Harvard University (Bachelor’s degree in Physics; Master’s degrees in business and public policy)
Professions: United States Marine Corps (Captain)
Public office: U.S. Representative from Massachusetts (2015-present)
Personal: Moulton and his wife, Liz, have one daughter
Life and career:
- Served four tours in Iraq as a United States Marine. Was among the first servicemembers to enter Baghdad in 2003 during the Iraq War. He did this despite opposing the war.
- Awarded the Bronze Star and the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation after he “fearlessly exposed himself to enemy fire” during battles in Nasiriyah and Najaf.
- Managing director of high-speed rail project in Dallas before running for Congress.
- Beat incumbent Democrat and nine-term Congressman John Tierney in the 2014 primary before going on to win the general election.
- Helped lead effort within party to reject Nancy Pelosi as House speaker after Democrats regained control of the chamber in 2018.
- Appeared in the 2007 Oscar-nominated documentary “No End In Sight” about the American occupation of Iraq.
Sources: Boston Magazine; Boston Globe; Huffington Post; Public Radio International; Ballotpedia