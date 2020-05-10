White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19

McEnany said Monday morning she has tested positive for coronavirus, but didn't have any symptoms and tested negative every day since Thursday.

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, McEnany said on Monday morning she tested positive for COVID-19 but didn't have any symptoms. She added that she had tested negative every day since Thursday, when news broke that top White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. Since Thursday, President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and several others that had recently been at the White House have tested positive.

She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, without wearing a mask, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

McEnany removed her mask as she approached journalists yesterday.



"No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit," McEnany said. " Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday."

She said she has begun quarantining, but she will continue to work "on behalf of the American people remotely."

The news comes several days after President Trump tested positive for the virus and was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

His doctors said Sunday that his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick. Still, they said Trump’s health is improving and that he could be discharged as early as Monday.

It's unclear how the president became infected but attention is focusing on a White House event Sept. 26 introducing his Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, where more than 150 people gathered mostly without masks. Kellyanne Conway is one of several notable attendees who have since tested positive, along with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, the University of Notre Dame president and Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.