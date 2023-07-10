Western New Yorkers react to bombings in Israel

Local Jewish leaders say they're planning a vigil for Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On one of the holiest days in Jerusalem there was profound darkness.

"It's unprecedented. The number of casualties on one day? It's just horrendous," said Gon Erez, a Buffalonian originally from Israel.

Hamas, a militant group that're called terrorists by many, bombed the Gaza Strip in a surprise attack Saturday morning.

"They've penetrated towns, villages around the premises of the strip, captured and murdered civilians and burned houses with the family inside, kidnapped dozens of people," Erez said.

"I'm originally from Israel. My family and friends are there. It's extremely hard knowing they are out there and there is very little or nothing I can do for them."

Erez says his parents are thankfully already in Buffalo visiting from Israel.

But as the world watches, he's not the only one worried about would could happen next.

"For all our community, everyone has relatives and friends in Israel," Erez said.

"It's not only about Jewish Americans and Jewish New Yorkers. I think it's anyone who is a human being is horrified by what took place today," said Myra Clark-Siegel, regional director for the American Jewish Committee. "Israel is going to have to have to take action as a result of this.. And it's going to be very important to continue to stand with Israel at that time. We cannot allow terrorists to win."

Local Jewish leaders told 2 On Your Side they are planning a vigil for Monday.

2 On Your Side's Danielle Church also spoke to a Buffalonian who was on a trip with Eagles Wings, a ministry in Clarence.

He was sitting on the tarmac in Israel ready to leave for Buffalo. Scrolling through social media, he noticed comments about sirens going off in the distance.

He had a layover in Germany and says only then did he understand what was going on.

However, there are some Western New Yorkers stuck in Israel right now.