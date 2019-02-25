Pop culture fans of the 90’s felt all the nostalgic feels when Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey graced the Oscars stage together as none other than Wayne and Garth, the loveable headbangers from the 1992 comedy “Wayne’s World.”

Myers and Carvey reunited at the 91st Academy Awards to introduce best picture nominee "Bohemian Rhapsody."

The rocking duo received a standing ovation from the audience, including Queen guitarist Brian May, and even dropped hints on the red carpet about an animated version of "Wayne's World."

The 1992 movie comedy about a pair of rock fans who broadcast a public-access TV show was based on a "Saturday Night Live" skit.

Carvey says an animated "Wayne's World" depends on the fans. He says if they want to see it "of course we'll do it."

Myers says the old friends had "so much fun" at rehearsal.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.