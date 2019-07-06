NASA has installed a birds-eye, live webcam showing the assembly of the Mars 2020 rover.

The stream titled "Seeing 2020" provides a live video feed from NASA's clean room floor at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

Work on the rover can be seen on the stream Monday through Friday starting at 11 a.m. EDT.

LIVE STREAM COURTESY OF NASA

The rover still has over a year of assembly left before it is shipped to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch window is between July 17 and Aug. 5, 2020 and is expected to arrive on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021.

Once on Mars, the rover will look for any signs of previous microbial life and ancient habitable conditions. In addition, the rover will collect and store rock and soil samples.

