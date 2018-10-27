Brownsville, Texas — When the government refuses to care for migrants seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, who is there to help?

In Brownsville, her name is Elisa Filippone. A volunteer with a group of women who call themselves “Angry Tias and Abuelas,” or angry aunts and grandmothers, Filippone spends much of her time providing food, clothing and other assistance to migrants.

The group organized in response to President Donald Trump’s and his administration’s “zero tolerance” policy in June. The policy called for the criminal prosecution of anyone who crossed the border illegally and resulted in hundreds of children being separated from their parents.

As they noticed more migrants entering their city or being released from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, often confused and left to fend for themselves without aid from the government, the Angry Tias and Abuelas decided to act.

Elisa Filippone, a volunteer with a group of women who call themselves “Angry Tias and Abuelas,” or angry aunts and grandmothers.

“To me, this is America. I believe the United States of America should be able to do better than this,” said Filippone.

People who need their help can be found camped out throughout the city, from the international bridge that crosses the border to the local bus station.

At the Gateway International Bridge, migrants line up and wait their turn to enter the U.S. legally. But in recent months, these migrants have waited days, even weeks, before a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official hears their asylum claims.

Filippone met a group of migrants from Cuba on the bridge who had spent months being smuggled throughout South America. But they were determined to enter the U.S. legally. Their two options were camp out on the bridge or seek shelter in Mexico and risk losing their turn in line. They decided to camp.

Elisa Filippone speaks with a group of Cuban migrants on the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas.

While Filippone offered them food and advice, she knew that camping out on the bridge is a risk. Recently, Mexican authorities have kicked migrants off the bridge.

“What we do is take care of them, send them back to their main cities where they belong,” said Tamaulipas state governor Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca.

Migrants in Mexico seeking asylum only have 20 days to be in the country legally before their permits expire. As more migrants swarm the legal ports of entry, the longer the wait becomes, and the smaller the window gets for migrants to make their asylum cases before U.S. officials.

Volunteer Elisa Filippone helps migrants at a bus station in Brownsville, Texas.

Just a few miles away from the bridge on U.S. soil, another group of migrants sought help from Filippone and other volunteers – at the Brownsville Bus Station.

At the bus station, Filippone noticed ICE would release immigrants and leave them to spend the night in the streets.

“It is not safe when [the bus station] closes at 11 p.m., and the ticket is not for [until] tomorrow,” said Filippone.

A faith-based group has recently begun providing some people with shelter for the night, and Filippone helps others purchase tickets and figure out other lodging options.

Yasil Sosa was lucky; he didn’t have to wait for a bus. A 26-year-old migrant who was recently released by ICE, Sosa waited instead for his brother to drive from Houston and pick him up. The volunteers helped him make a phone call.

Yasil Sosa and his brother reunite at a bus station in Brownsville, Texas. Sosa was recently released from ICE custody, and his brother drove from Houston to pick him up.

When his brother arrived, Sosa couldn’t stop the tears from rolling down his cheeks. They embraced and walked out of the bus station with their arms around each other.

For Filippone, that moment makes all her volunteer work worth it. Seeing reunited families being given a chance to fight their asylum case in the U.S. gives her hope to continue on.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA