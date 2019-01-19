WASHINGTON — Videos of Kentucky high school students standing in front of Native American marchers and seemingly mocking one Native American drummer during the Indigenous Peoples March in Washington yesterday have gone viral.

Multiple videos posted on social media show Covington Catholic students standing in front of a group of marchers, yelling and jumping as marchers begin to play music. One person in a "Make America Great Again" hat stands within inches of the face of a marcher who is drumming, staring and smiling at him for the entirety of the video.

A video from the opposite angle shows several students in "Make America Great Again" and Covington Catholic apparel chanting and laughing behind the marchers, as they continue to drum and sing.

Several Twitter users were outraged by the video, tweeting at Covington Catholic's Twitter account and sharing photos of the student who stood in front of a marcher in an attempt to identify him.

One Twitter user said the song the marchers are singing is a blessing, despite the students' behavior.

The students were in Washington for the March for Life, an annual anti-abortion rally happening on the same day as the Indigenous Peoples March.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes responded to the videos, saying that this type of action is not the Kentucky she knows.

"In spite of these horrific scenes, I refuse to shame these children. Instead I turn to the adults that are teaching them and those that are silently letting others promote this behavior," Lundergan Grimes posted on Facebook. "We can do better and it starts with better leadership."

Covington Catholic is a private, all-male high school in Park Hills, Kentucky. The school's Twitter account is now private, and they have not responded to requests for comment.