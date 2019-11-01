BAR HARBOR, Maine — Verna Bloom, the actress who portrayed the wife of the dean in the movie "Animal House," has died. She was 80.

Family spokesman Mike Kaplan tells The Hollywood Reporter that Bloom died Wednesday in Bar Harbor, Maine, of complications from dementia.

In the 1978 John Landis film, Bloom played Marion Wormer, who flirted with and had a drunken romp with fraternity president "Otter" Stratton.

Actress Verna Bloom and screenwriter Jay Cocks attend a screening of 'Wild River' presented by Monday Nights with Oscar at the Academy Theater at Lighthouse International on January 24, 2011 in New York City.

Andy Kropa/Getty Images

She was Clint Eastwood's lover in "High Plains Drifter" and was Mary in "The Last Temptation of Christ."

Bloom was born in Lynn, Massachusetts, and graduated from Boston University in 1959.

She is survived by her husband, former film critic and two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jack Cocks, and a son.