Vaccine mandate for federal contractors blocked nationwide by judge

The mandate requiring employees at federal contractors to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been set to take effect on Jan. 4.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees of federal contractors.

It’s the latest in a string of court victories for Republican-led states and others challenging a series of federal vaccine requirements.

In a ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, in Augusta, Georgia, issued a stay to bar enforcement of the mandate nationwide.

The ruling comes one week after a judge in a separate lawsuit stopped the mandate from taking effect in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

In celebrating Tuesday's ruling, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr tweeted that they will "continue to stand up for the rule of law to protect our state and our citizens from this unconstitutional and unprecedented federal overreach."

Last week, a federal district court judge in Louisiana ordered a preliminary injunction against the start of Biden's mandate that health care workers become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That lawsuit was brought by 14 states -- Arizona, Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and West Virginia. But U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty's ruling takes effect nationwide except for ten states that were part of a separate order on Monday.

The federal rule requires COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 17 million workers nationwide in about 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers that get funding from government health programs. Workers are to receive their first dose by Dec. 6 and their second by Jan. 4.