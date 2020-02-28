WASHINGTON — America's longest war may finally be nearing an end.

More than 18 years after the Afghanistan conflict began in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the United States and the Islamists it toppled from power in Afghanistan are poised to sign a peace deal on Saturday.

That will set the stage for the withdrawal of U.S. troops, some of whom were not yet born when the World Trade Center collapsed.

And it promises the potential end of a tremendous American investment of blood and treasure. Negotiations among Afghan factions are still to come.

President Donald Trump said Friday afternoon that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be present for the signing of the agreement with the Taliban militants.

He said Defense Secretary Mark Esper also will issue a joint declaration with the government of Afghanistan. The signing is expected to occur Saturday in Doha, Qatar.

FILE- In this June 16, 2018 photo, Taliban fighters ride in their vehicle in Surkhroad district of Nangarhar province, east of Kabul, Afghanistan.

AP