The United States held off England, 2-1, on Tuesday in the Women’s World Cup semifinals to make it back to the finals.

As they’ve done throughout their entire World Cup run this year, the U.S. struck quickly, scoring their first goal just 10 minutes into the game.

Just nine minutes later, England would tie it up at one all.

But Alex Morgan, celebrating her 30th birthday on Tuesday, gave the Americans the go-ahead goal in the 31st minute.

According to FOX Sports, she's the first player in FIFA Women's World Cup history to score a goal on her birthday.

The U.S. now heads to the World Cup Final on Sunday and will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal match, either Sweden or the Netherlands.

Much of the news at the match’s start focused on the absence of Megan Rapinoe. FOX reported on the TV broadcast that Rapinoe was held out of the starting lineup because she suffered a hamstring injury.

Two crucial video reviews played a big part in Tuesday's game.

United States' Alex Morgan, right, scores her side's second goal, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

AP

At one point it appeared England had tied it up at two goals a piece, but they were ruled offside.

Later in the match, England earned a penalty kick in the 83rd minute after another review. England failed to convert the kick and the U.S. would hold on to the lead and advance to Sunday's final.

United States' Alex Morgan celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between England and the United States, at the Stade de Lyon, outside Lyon, France, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

AP