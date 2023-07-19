US Supreme Court to take up review of South Carolina congressional map on October 11

A lower court ruled SC Congressional District 1 was intentionally redrawn to reduce the number of Democratic-leaning Black voters

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Supreme Court of the United States has set a date for reviewing the redrawing of South Carolina Congressional District 1. A lower court had ruled that the district -- running from Charleston to Hilton Head -- had the lines redrawn to intentionally reduce the number of Democratic-leaning Black voters and to make it more likely for Republican candidates to win.

On the docket as Alexander v. SC Conf. of NAACP, the case will be heard on October 11. 2023.

District 1 was redrawn by the Republican-controlled SC Legislature in 2020, after the US Census was released. Republican Nancy Mace narrowly won the 2020 election to represent the district, defeating Democrat Joe Cunningham. Cunningham had won the 2018 general election to be the first Democrat in 30 years to represent the district.

Republicans have said in the past the desire to maintain a 6-1 Republican edge over Democrats in the state's congressional districts is what drove their decision to redraw the district's lines, not race.

Recent Supreme Court rulings have been made regarding on redistricting or gerrymandering in Alabama, Louisiana, and North Carolina.