WNY dance studios, church raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Fred Astaire Dance Studios held its first in-person showcase with an audience since the pandemic began, raising some money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A powerful moment for Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Western New York on Sunday, for more than one reason.

They hosted their first in-person showcase with an audience since the COVID pandemic began. They also took the opportunity to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

The studio partnered with Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church to give a portion of ticket sales towards the cause.

The owners of Fred Astaire dance studios are actually from Ukraine, so the cause is near and dear to their hearts, and their families.

On Saturday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced that the city is sending a donation of masks for the humanitarian effort.