Polish-Americans in Western New York seek to help Ukraine, share concerns about Russia

The Western New York Polish-American leader is focused on a weekend Radiothon and Dyngus Day efforts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The president of the Western New York Division of the Polish-American Congress spoke recently with Channel 2 about the group's efforts to help the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland and about the organization's overall concerns about the Russian invasion.

There are 10 million members of the Congress nationwide, with about 350,000 people of Polish descent living in the Western New York area.

Click on this link for more details about the organization's RadioThon this weekend in support of Ukraine.