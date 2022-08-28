31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence celebrated in Buffalo

Local organizations also took the chance to raise awareness about some of the needs the community still has right now.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center welcomed people Sunday for a celebration of their culture and the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence.

But local organizations also took the chance to raise awareness about some of the needs the community still has right now.

"We know that they're being disconnected from their circles of support in their communities in Ukraine," Lauren Maguire of Jewish Family Services said. "So these circles of care that we're developing and these volunteer led initiatives are really meant to help people coming from Ukraine integrate and settle into our community successfully."