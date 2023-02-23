Ukrainian family moves to Niagara Falls

Jewish Family Services is helping Ukrainian refugees relocate to the United States.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Friday will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine. More than 8 million Ukrainians left their country and have not returned.

Western New York has opened its arms to several Ukrainians who moved here.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Serghii Koltsov, Tetiana Piatakova, and Dariia Koltsova left their home in Ukraine for Slovakia, then Poland, then Germany before flying to New York. They got to Western New York in the middle of January and stayed at a hotel before getting settled into their apartment in Niagara Falls.

When 2 On Your Side met up with them on Thursday afternoon, we asked them what it's been like here so far.

"So first two days, we slept. And after that, we started to do our documents, at first SSN, and after that our work authorization. Also, we met the people, we were writing with them, I'm sorry, on all these places. Also, we were at the aquarium," Serghii Koltsov said.

Jewish Family Services is helping Ukrainians move to the United States, and there is a strong Ukrainian community in Niagara Falls.

The family is busy with English classes and classes that the Jewish Family Services provides to teach American customs and laws.

Koltsova just started sixth grade and went to her first day of school, but didn't have school on Thursday because of a snow day.

"School differs a lot from schools in Ukraine because here, teachers, they are friendly, and everyone is so kind," Dariia Koltsova said.

They have been touched by the kindness of everyone they have met so far.

"We are grateful to everyone that is a part of our life. Thank you," Serghii Koltsov said.