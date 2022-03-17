x
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians

Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. PayPal says that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those who are now refugees across Europe, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — PayPal says that its users will now be able to send money to Ukrainians, both in the war-ravaged country as well as those now refugees across Europe. 

Previously, people in Ukraine were only able to use the payments platform to send money out of the country. They will now be able to receive funds, as well as make transfers within Ukraine and abroad. 

California-based PayPal said it will waive fees on transfers of funds to Ukrainian accounts, or for anyone receiving funds in Ukrainian accounts until June 30. 

It's the latest measure by banks and other financial services companies looking for ways to help Ukrainians impacted by Russia's invasion.

