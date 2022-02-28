These are the companies cutting ties with Russia after Ukraine invasion

Many private companies have announced they are suspending or ending operations in Russia because of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has drawn criticism from across the globe, both from governments and private businesses.

While many world powers have leveled sanctions against Russia with massive economic consequences for the country, private businesses are also pulling out of Russian markets to signal their opposition to the war.

Here are the major companies that have announced they will stop operating in Russia.

Retail

Adidas has cut a partnership with the Russian Football Union.

Nike has suspended online sales to Russia, saying they cannot guarantee delivery to the increasingly isolated country.

Shoe store rival Puma has also stopped delivering new supplies to Russian stores, although Reuters reports that 100 stores within the country remain open.

H&M, the world's second-largest clothing retailer in the world, said all sales in Russia would be temporarily suspended.

"H&M Group cares for all colleagues and joins all those around the world who are calling for peace," the Swedish company said in a statement. "Clothes and other necessities are donated by the company."

Another famous Swedish company, IKEA, will close all 17 of its Russian stores, and announced a $22 million investment to help those displaced by the invasion. So far, more than 1 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes.

In a press release, IKEA said that their MEGA-branded malls will remain open "to ensure that the many people in Russia have access to their daily needs and essentials such as food, groceries and pharmacies."

Shipping companies UPS and FedEx have paused delivery services to Russia and Ukraine because of the conflict between the two.

Airbnb has also stopped operations in Russia and Belarus. The company announced its nonprofit branch would be offering free shelter to 100,000 Ukrainian migrants fleeing the invasion.

Alongside the company's official action, citizens in the U.S. have taken to renting Airbnb listings in Ukraine without intending to stay at them as a way to directly support Ukrainian people.

Finance

Visa and Mastercard have both blocked financial institutions in Russia from their networks after government sanctions dropped on Russian banks following the invasion.

CNBC reports that the pair announced they would block "multiple financial institutions" but did not name specific banks or individuals affected.

The pair have pledged $2 million each towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, which analysts believe could face a crisis as food and water become scarce because of Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Tech

Google announced it has suspended all advertising in Russia, citing "the extraordinary circumstances."

Apple has stopped selling iPhones and other devises inside Russia and has blocked RT News and Sputnik News downloads from its App Store outside Russia.

Computer maker Dell Technologies suspended sales in Russia.

Microsoft announced Friday it is suspending "new sales" in Russia of its products and services.

"Our single most impactful area of work almost certainly is the protection of Ukraine’s cybersecurity. We continue to work proactively to help cybersecurity officials in Ukraine defend against Russian attacks, including most recently a cyberattack against a major Ukrainian broadcaster," Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement.

Facebook has restricted access to RT and Sputnik across the EU and are demoting content "from Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts from Russian state-controlled media outlets and making them harder to find across our platforms."

TikTok, in line with Facebook, also banned Russia-backed news outlets RT and Sputnik across the EU.

Spotify has closed its office in Russia "indefinitely" and removed all RT and Sputnik content in the EU "and other markets."

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said in a blog post that it has stopped all ads running in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine. It also is stopping ad sales to all entities from Russia and Belarus and making a $15 million pledge in humanitarian aid.

YouTube has blocked channels operated by Russia Today and Sputnik across Europe, according to Forbes.

Film & Media

Disney, Warner Bros, Universal, Paramount Pictures and Sony have all suspended the release of new films in Russia.

Upcoming releases such as Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Morbius and The Batman have all been included in the pause, meaning Russian audiences won't get to see any of them for the forseeable future.

According to multiple reports, Netflix has paused production and acquisitions of four Russian projects.

Ukraine has also called on game publishers such as Sony and Microsoft to lock Russia from their platforms. Friday, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company would suspend "all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia."

Sony's video game division has not publicly responded to the request.

Several large gaming publishers have also pulled out of Russian markets.

CD Projeckt Red, the developer behind the popular Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 franchises, announced it would suspend sales in Russia and Belarus over the invasion.

EA Sports, the publisher of internationally popular FIFA soccer games, announced that the Russian National Team and all Russian clubs would be removed from their titles, including FIFA 22.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

Energy

Shell, BP and ExxonMobil have all announced plans to divest their interests from Russian energy in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Combined, the three energy giants have more than $20 billion invested in Russian markets, according to The Conversation.

Russia is a major exporter of oil and natural gas, especially to Europe. Because of that important relationship, energy is one of the few exports western countries have not targeted with heavy sanctions.

Vehicles and planes

Mercedes-Benz suspended vehicle exports to Russia and manufacturing there. The company is also looking to divest its 15% stake in Russian truck maker Kamaz as soon as possible, according to Reuters.

Volkswagen Group, which also owns Porsche and Audi, also suspended vehicle exports and manufacturing in Russia, saying it believes a “sustainable solution to the conflict can only be found on the basis of international law."

Against the background of the Russian attack on #Ukraine, #VWGroup has decided to stop the production of vehicles in #Russia (Kaluga, Nizhny Novgorod) until further notice. Vehicle exports to Russia will also be stopped with immediate effect. (1/2) — Volkswagen Group (@VWGroup) March 3, 2022

General Motors and Sweden’s Volvo Cars have suspended vehicle exports to Russia until further notice.

Japan’s Mitsubishi said it may suspend production and the sale of its cars in Russia, according to Tech Crunch.

Harley-Davidson halted motorcycle shipments to Russia and suspended business in the country, saying its thoughts “continue for the safety of the people of Ukraine.” Putin famously rode a three-wheeled Harley on a visit to Ukraine in 2010.

Ford suspended operations in Russia until further notice.

Toyota is halting production at its St. Petersburg plant that makes RAV4 and Camry models because of supply chain disruptions, saying it was watching events “with great concern for the safety of the people of Ukraine.”

British luxury carmakers Jaguar Land Rover and Aston Martin have paused vehicle shipments to Russia.

Germany’s BMW has reportedly halted the export of cars to Russia and said it would stop production there.

Japan’s Mazda will suspend exports of auto parts to its Russian plant, Nikkei reported on Tuesday, while also reporting Honda has suspended automobile and motorcycle exports to Russia.