Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

Fox News said cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski was with correspondent Benjamin Hall when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire on Monday.

WASHINGTON — A Fox News cameraman was killed in the same attack that injured journalist Benjamin Hall while they were working in Ukraine, the network announced Tuesday morning.

In an internal memo to employees, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said Pierre Zakrzewski was with Hall on Monday when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we share the news this morning regarding our beloved cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski. Pierre was killed in Horenka, outside of Kyiv, Ukraine," Scott said in her memo.

News of Zakrzewski's death comes one day after the network revealed correspondent Benjamin Hall had been hospitalized near Ukraine's capital while reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Further details about Hall's condition have not been released.

"Pierre was a war zone photographer who covered nearly every international story for FOX News from Iraq to Afghanistan to Syria during his long tenure with us," Scott added.

"I worked with Pierre many times around the world. He was an absolute treasure. Sending our most heartfelt prayers to Pierre's wife and family," Fox News anchor John Roberts tweeted.

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst said Pierre "was as good as they come."

"Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you," Yingst wrote.

The attack that killed Zakrzewski and injured Hall came just one day after the death of American journalist Brent Renaud.