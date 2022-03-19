City of Buffalo sending masks to Ukraine

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is sending a donation of masks for the humanitarian effort.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Russia continues its unprovoked assault on Ukraine. The city of good neighbors is doing what it does best, lending a helping hand.

Brown said over 200,000 masks will be distributed by Polish forces.

On Saturday, the mayor criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for starting the war with Ukraine.

"This is the responsibility this is an act of one individual we have to be mindful of that we have to continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and do everything we can to support this struggle for democracy and freedom."

County Executive Mark Poloncarz also joined the mayor standing in support of Ukraine. He said Buffalo will always help other communities in need.