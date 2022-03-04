Local woman's efforts makes a difference for people in Ukraine

A Buffalo foundation is making a difference to help the people of Ukraine.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lydia Dominick is doing what the city of good neighbors is known for, and this time it's the people in Eastern Europe who are experiencing the result of the giving spirit.

Dominick's foundation, Buffalo Gives, is making a difference.

One of her friends connected her with Piotr Cezariusz, a Polish man who joined the Ukrainian army. He works in banking, but he decided to quit his job to help save families.

"He’s rescued over 500 people. He’s been driving across the Ukrainian border into Poland, and he’s been putting these refugees families in his own home until he could find them housing. He actually got them jobs as well," Dominick said.

Dominick talked with 2 On Your Side's Heather Ly on Sunday.

"Piotr was a day trader and working in banking and has a beautiful home. He’s traveled all over the world and home is in Poland and where he loves. He’s decided to give that up," Dominick said.

"To give up the luxury of his beautiful home and his family to go fight in Ukraine, watching the bravery of someone like that has changed our lives. We can’t believe it."

On Sunday he left in a van that donations from Buffalo helped to purchase.

"Our community raised $12,000 to buy not one but two vans to help facilitate the movement of Ukrainian civilians to safety," she said.

Dominick says Piotr has connected her with a high-ranking officer in the Ukrainian army to let her know what is needed. She said soldiers need equipment to help save them.

"Very few of them are given bulletproof vests or helmets, and so that is something we are able to provide," she said.