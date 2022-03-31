Buffalo's Ukrainian Cultural Center hosts fundraiser

All of the proceeds will be donated to the Save A Life campaign, which will provide tactical and medical supplies to the front lines.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center hosted a fundraiser Wednesday night featuring art, live music, and other events.

Each person painted a sunflower, which has been a symbol of the country throughout the war. A local business, MUSEjar, came up with the idea.

Organizers say what started as a 12-person class quickly grew to a fundraising event with 200 people, including several volunteers.

"The Ukrainian center is all volunteer-based, so everyone that is working tonight, from setting up the tables to the food being made, to the bartender and all the instructors, are all volunteering," according to MUSEjar's Emily O'Conner.

"And it was just incredible how much support just flooded in for just one event."