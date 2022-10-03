Local businesses lending a helping hand to Ukraine

Southern Tier Beer is showing its support for Ukraine by holding a Beers for Ukraine event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, Western New Yorkers and local businesses are continuing to help those in need.

Southern Tier Beer announced Wednesday that it is showing its support for Ukraine by holding a Beers for Ukraine event.

According to the brewery, on Thursday, $3 from every beer sold at all of its taproom locations will be donated to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund. The event is scheduled to take place all day Thursday.

Other local businesses in Western New York are showing their support for Ukraine by finding ways to help those in need.

Hydraulic Hearth posted on its official Facebook page last week that for the entire month of March, 100% of pizza sales for both dine-in and takeout would be donated to aid for Ukrainian refugees. Hydraulic Hearth is in the city's Larkin District on Swan Street.

We are deeply saddened by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. To show our support we will be hosting ‘Beers for Ukraine’ at all of our taproom locations tomorrow, March 10th.



$3 from every beer purchase will be donated to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.



We hope to see you there 🍻 pic.twitter.com/olCK6RrS5r — Southern Tier Beer (@stbcbeer) March 9, 2022

In addition, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo posted on Facebook that it is donating 10% of its total sales on Thursday to aid the citizens of Ukraine. According to Hofbrauhaus, donations will also be accepted at the event.

The event at Hofbrauhaus will also feature a traditional Ukrainian beef borscht well as a flag processional and speech.

Several local police departments are also teaming together to help those in Ukraine by collecting donations throughout the community. The Erie County District Attorney's Office along with the Cheektowaga Police Department, Town of Tonawanda Police Department, Buffalo Police Department and the Ken-Ton Closet have been working together to collect diapers, baby wipes, baby food, formula and protein bars.

The organizations will be collecting items on Thursday, March 10 at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church located at 200 Como Park Boulevard in Cheektowaga. Items can be dropped off at 5 p.m.

Donations collected will travel from WNY to New York City then to Poland before arriving in western Ukraine where they will be distributed.