Buffalo benefit shows support for civilians impacted by war in Ukraine

Filled With Love Cupcakes, a local business started by a former Ukrainian refugee, set up the fundraiser featuring other local businesses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 'I Stand For Peace' event to benefit the International Institute of Buffalo on Sunday showed support for civilians affected by the war in Ukraine.

Karina Krantz, who resettled from Ukraine in 1995, says she was moved by the humanitarian crisis there, which is why she wanted to give back to the group that helped her.

"When we came here, the International Institute of Buffalo assisted us," Krantz said. "They helped us get food stamps, public assistance, they helped us with housing, they got us a translator, they got me a translator when I was just starting first grade I didn't know the language.

"And then in my 20s, I ended up interning for them, and I fell in love with the culture of Buffalo, the people."

The family friendly event offered a basket raffle, silent auction, and a 50-50 raffle, as well as local vendors and photographers.