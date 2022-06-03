Buffalo 2 Ukraine: A trip revisited

Longtime 2 On Your Side reporter Rich Kellman and photojournalist Jerry Gasser visited Ukraine in 1994, documenting the people there and their own experiences.

KYÈV, Ukraine — 2 On Your Side was the only local news team to visit Ukraine back in 1994, after the fall of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War.

The country was undergoing many changes back then, and is once again being thrust into turmoil.

Now 28 years later, Channel 2 is revisiting Ukraine, taking you back to the mid-1990s to learn about the people, their experiences, how Buffalo helped broaden the country’s health care systems, and share some of our previous reporting.

Longtime 2 On Your Side reporter Rich Kellman and photojournalist Jerry Gasser bring you this weeklong archival expedition, in Ukraine.

Part 1: Ukraine, a nation of 52 million people in 1994, faced hardships after its independence from the Soviet Union. Nowhere was it more dramatic than in health care.

Part 2: Millard Fillmore Hospitals of Buffalo partnered with two hospitals in Ukraine in the early 1990s to teach and help guide an emerging democracy after communism rule.

Part 3: The Soviet Union suppressed the church in Ukraine for 70 years. In the early 1990s, it was blossoming again, along with a deep sense of Ukrainian nationhood.

Part 4: Smoking, alcoholism, diet, plus air and water pollution were major Ukrainian health issues in 1994. There was something else: the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

Part 5: A lack of medical supplies and skyrocketing inflation created hurdles in 1994 for Ukraine, where some hospital employees had not been paid in months.

Part 6: Doctors in Ukraine in 1994 were not getting the experience they needed. Maintaining donated medical equipment and continuing the supply of medications were issues.

Part 7: Ukraine's doctors responded to difficult conditions in their country in 1994. Facilities where women could give birth or have abortions were in need of upgrades.

Part 8: The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was a constant concern in Ukraine. Eight years after the Chernobyl disaster of 1986, health and environmental concerns persisted.

Part 9: Trinkets, treasures, and clothes were easily found in 1994 at local markets in Ukraine, where residents played chess, argued politics, and sang songs.