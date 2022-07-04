Bishop Fisher visits Ukrainian Cultural Center, offers support

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bishop Michael Fisher on Thursday visited the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center to talk with locals with Ukrainian ties, including some priests.
He says the local diocese is ready to help any refugees that may come here to Buffalo.
"We want to look at how we can be of help in that situation," Bishop Fisher said. "I don't know what we can do yet. I know when I came back, one of the things was to open up a little discussion with our Catholic charities, so we need to be ready."
Thursday's visit comes a day after Pope Francis kissed a battered Ukrainian flag that he said was brought to him from the "martyred" Ukrainian city of Bucha. The Pope, once again, called for the end of the war.
RELATED VIDEO: