Former UCLA and Sacramento Kings basketball player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead early Saturday, according to the player's agent, Aaron Mintz, who informed Honeycutt's Russian basketball team, and Honeycutt's family, which confirmed his identity to Los Angeles' ABC7. Honeycutt was 27 years old.

The Los Angeles Police Department and L.A. Fire Department told USA TODAY Sports that a man with a firearm shot at officers on Friday before barricading himself in his Sherman Oaks, Calif., home for nine hours. SWAT eventually entered the residence after the standoff, and the fire department pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

The LAPD tweeted Saturday afternoon that "the suspect appears to have sustained injuries consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The LAPD and L.A. Fire Department would not confirm that the suspect was Honeycutt because of the ongoing investigation, but Honeycutt's family identified him as the suspect and confirmed his death to ABC7. On Friday, Honeycutt's mother called 911, claiming her son was acting erratically.

Honeycutt played two seasons at UCLA, averaging 10.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, before getting drafted by the Kings in the second round of the 2011 NBA draft. Honeycutt was a first-team Pac-10 player in 2010-11. He played 24 games in two seasons (2011-13) with the Kings before taking his career overseas. He most recently played with Moscow's BC Khimki.

Former Kings teammate DeMarcus Cousins was one of several players to mourn Honeycutt's death, tweeting on Saturday: "Prayers up for his family and friends. Rest easy bro!"

