The incident occurred at the 2100 block of SW Military Drive around noon on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people have died after a shooting scene on the south side Friday afternoon, according to San Antonio Police.

Chief William McManus said a man was withdrawing money from a drive-thru ATM when two other men tried to rob him. That's when the would-be robbery victim pulled out a gun and shot the two alleged robbers, the chief said.

"There is no danger to the public. This was a robbery that did not go well for the robbers," Chief McManus said.

Police said they are interviewing the victim who fired at the two suspects. They are still investigating at this time.

