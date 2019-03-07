WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is insisting that he is not dropping efforts to include a citizenship question on the upcoming 2020 census, even as the U.S. Census Bureau has started the process of printing the questionnaire without the controversial query.

Trump says in a tweet Wednesday that, "News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!" He says, "We are absolutely moving forward."

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross previously said in a statement that the forms were being printed without the question. Several news outlets reported the Justice Department had also confirmed the question would not be included.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what Trump meant.

The Supreme Court halted the question's inclusion and Trump administration attorneys notified parties in lawsuits challenging the question they were standing down.