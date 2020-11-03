MONTGOMERY, Ala — President Donald Trump has endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Tuberville is running against Trump's former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, in the March 31 Republican runoff.

Trump announced his support for Tuberville in a tweet, saying that Tuberville has his complete and total endorsement.

He did not mention Sessions.

The winner of the GOP runoff faces Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, the current incumbent, in November.

Sessions held the Alabama seat safely for 20 years before stepping down to become Trump's first attorney general. He was the first member of the U.S. Senate to publicly endorse Trump in 2016.

Trump regularly criticized Sessions as attorney general after Sessions recused himself from matters related to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Sessions resigned from the post, at Trump's request, the day after the 2018 midterm elections.

Sessions' political ads have sent a message to voters that he holds no ill-will toward Trump and still supports the president's agenda.