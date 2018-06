After a day of unprecedented goodwill, the historic summit in Singapore between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has come to a close as the two men shook hands and parted ways.

After he and Kim signed an unspecified document, President Trump said the denuclearization process with North Korea will begin "very quickly."

Despite more than a half-century of hostility between their two countries, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had nothing but nice things to say Tuesday as they finally came face-to-face. After a one-on-one meeting and a working lunch, Trump showed Kim the inside of his presidential car.

The nearly four-hour summit went "better than anybody could have expected," Trump said. He said he would "absolutely" invite Kim to the White House. "We have developed a very special bond," Trump said of his relationship with Kim, whom he called a "very talented man" who loves his country very much. Trump predicted the two will "meet many times."

Kim declared the "world will see a major change" and that he and Trump "decided to leave the past behind" as they signed the document, which Trump described as "pretty comprehensive." Trump said the details of the document would come later.

On a day of extraordinary pictures and surreal moments involving old enemies, Trump at one point said with Kim at his side that the summit "is going to be really successful and I think we will have a terrific relationship, I have no doubt."

Kim told Trump that there were "many obstacles" ahead of the meeting, "but we overcame all." He repeatedly declined to answer reporters' questions on whether he is willing to get rid of his nuclear weapons.

Critics said the pomp and ceremony lent too much prestige to Kim, a dictator who imprisons his opponents, murders his opponents, and has pursued long-range nuclear weapons.

At the start of the summit, the two leaders who once threatened each other with nuclear annihilation shook hands on a red carpet in front of the island resort hotel chosen for the meeting.

As cameras whirred and clicked, a global audience watched as Trump smiled and grabbed Kim's arm for a photo opportunity that featured American and North Korean flags arrayed side-by-side behind the two leaders.

At one point, reporters overheard a translator, apparently interpreting Kim's words, as saying that "many people in the world will think of this as a ... form of fantasy ... from a science fiction movie.”

It was a day of pleasantries, but little public substance.

After an initial one-on-one meeting with the North Korean leader, Trump said that things were "very, very good — excellent relationship." Later, at a bilateral meeting with aides from both sides, Trump said, "Mr. Chairman, it's a great honor to be with you, and I know that we will have tremendous success together."

US President Donald Trump (R) waves as he and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look on from a veranda during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

Trump also took a familiar jab at the press during the summit: As reporters yelled questions during the photo op, Trump told Kim, "The press, they never stop." Later, during a working lunch, Trump asked photographers for good pictures "so we look nice and handsome and thin."

Trump and Kim chatted amiably out of earshot as they walked into the building for the private meeting that preceded a full bilateral conference that included aides and advisers.

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

During a tweet storm that preceded the summit, Trump denounced "haters & losers" who said he should not have granted Kim — an autocrat accused of having political rivals killed the prestige of a presidential meeting without more North Korean concessions.

Citing the return of American hostages and a suspension of North Korean nuclear testing, Trump said that "these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!"

While on his way to meet Kim, Trump also tweeted that White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow had suffered a heart attack and has been hospitalized outside Washington, D.C.

Some critics questioned the pomp surrounding the Singapore summit, saying it unduly elevated North Korea's rogue regime.

David Rothkopf, a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, likened the event to Trump's old reality television show. "But," he added, "'The Apprentice' had more likable characters, more credible plots, and didn't involve the enslavement of 25 million people or prospect of nuclear war."

Trump entered the Kim summit less than a week after an acrimonious Group of 7 meeting in which he and longtime American allies argued about trade policy. Several commentators on Twitter noted that Trump said nicer things about Kim Jong Un than he did about some U.S. allies.

Trump and aides said they do not expect the summit to generate a comprehensive nuclear deal; they instead looked to set up a process to negotiate an agreement in which North Korea gives up nuclear weapons in exchange for economic assistance from the United States and other countries.

The global village eagerly anticipated extraordinary pictures from Singapore of the voluble 6-foot-3 American president, who turns 72 years old Thursday, greeting the 5-foot-7, 34-year-old reclusive dictator of North Korea less than a year after each basically threatened the destroy the other's country.

The two leaders began the meeting for 9 a.m. Tuesday, Singapore time — prime time Monday back in the USA. The summit took place at a resort hotel on Sentosa island, just off the Singapore mainland.

Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Previously, Trump had derided Kim as "Little Rocket Man" and pledged to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to make nuclear threats. This week, the president said he looked forward to getting to know his new negotiating partner.

Kim and his government are developing missiles that can carry nuclear weapons to the USA and have denounced Trump as a blustery "dotard." Now they are willing to discuss denuclearization but want the United States and other countries to lift economic sanctions that have damaged their country.

Trump and Kim may discuss the prospects for a peace treaty involving South Korea. Technically, both Koreas remain at war; only a cease-fire ended the Korean War in 1953.

Both leaders expressed optimism about their talks, yet each said they are prepared to walk out if things don't go well.

Each plans to leave Singapore hours after their meetings wrap up, though Trump plans to speak to reporters about the developments.

Described by his critics as a mini-Stalin, Kim has been on something of a charm offensive in Singapore since arriving Sunday. On Monday night, he strolled the downtown area of this trade and finance capital, taking in the sights and posing for selfies with local citizens.

Trump entered the Kim summit less than a week after an acrimonious G-7 meeting in which he and longtime American allies argued about trade policy.

Many analysts are skeptical that Kim will agree to fully give up nuclear weapons because he sees them as essential to his nation's security and self-identity.

Still, they said, the initial Trump-Kim summit could at least yield an agreement to keep negotiating.

"Depends on how you define success," said James Goldgeier, a visiting senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations. "Both leaders will want to trumpet it as a success, but it seems like this will largely be a photo op both can use for their domestic purposes."

Goldgeier expressed concern about the plan for Trump and Kim to meet alone, with only interpreters in the room. That could lead to misunderstandings, he said, if there are no witnesses to record what is said.

"From a U.S. perspective, Trump has made clear he hasn’t prepared for the meeting, so he may say things to Kim that his advisers will want to walk back later if they are able to figure out what he’s told Kim," Goldgeier said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump was ready for the summit stage.

"A complete and verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korea Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," Pompeo said. "Sanctions will remain until North Korea completely and verifiably eliminates its weapons of mass destruction programs."

Trump pledged to increase those economic sanctions if the nuclear talks break down.

For North Korea, denuclearization involves the United States withdrawing troops from South Korea and pulling back the nuclear umbrella over U.S. allies in the region.

It's important that participants not oversell progress in Singapore, analysts said. That could generate misunderstandings and a breakdown that risks armed conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons.

George Lopez, a professor at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, said, "Each leader will proclaim to their national audiences the summit was a success," but they may see the details differently.

"This soon after leads to uncertainty and ultimately to heightened tension regarding who was to blame for the breakdown of progress," said Lopez, who served on a United Nations panel for monitoring sanctions on North Korea. "And it will put the next meeting in jeopardy. Then the cycle repeats itself."

TEGNA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

