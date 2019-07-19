President Donald Trump is selling "reusable and recyclable" straws to raise money for his re-election campaign.

The straws are being sold on his campaign website in packs of 10 for $15. The website advertises that they are BPA Free, laser engraved and made in USA.

"Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today," the website says.

The new line of straws comes after several cities and towns across the country have banned single-use plastic straws, including Washington, D.C. The move aims to limit the amount of plastic waste consumed. According to UN Environment, 300 million tons of plastic waste are produced globally each year. Nearly equivalent to the weight of the entire human population.

Twitter had many reactions to Trump's latest campaign item.

"Making Straws Great Again," Brad Parscale, Trump's 2020 campaign manager tweeted.

ProPublica reporter Jessica Huseman noted customers would be paying $1.50 per straw "to own the libs."

RELATED: Teen fights school district to wear MAGA hat on campus

RELATED: Whole Foods eliminating plastic straws

Others used the opportunity to criticize Trump's views on climate change.