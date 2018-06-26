President Donald Trump attacked Harley-Davidson for moving some production overseas, suggesting Monday that the U.S. motorcycle maker was being disloyal in Trump's trade war with the European Union.

"Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag," Trump tweeted Monday as he departed for a campaign trip to South Carolina.

Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag. I fought hard for them and ultimately they will not pay tariffs selling into the E.U., which has hurt us badly on trade, down $151 Billion. Taxes just a Harley excuse - be patient! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

The Milwaukee-based company said in a public filing Monday that it would need to move production overseas because of tariffs being imposed in Europe against U.S.-made motorcycles. The union representing Harley workers previously said it expected the company to move production from Kansas City, Missouri, to Thailand.

Trump later denied that his trade policy was to blame for the company's decision. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, he said that the company is using "Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse" to hide previously announced plans to move jobs to Asia.

Early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. That was long before Tariffs were announced. Hence, they were just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse. Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

The Europeans are targeting iconic U.S. products like motorcycles, blue jeans and bourbon in retaliation for Trump's tariffs on European steel and aluminum. The motorcycle tariffs rose from 6 percent to 31 percent, adding an average of $2,200 to the cost of a motorcycle.

