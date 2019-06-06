OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hailing D-Day fighters who sacrificed their lives 75 years ago on the beaches of Normandy for future generations, "for you and me."

Speaking Thursday where 14,000 Canadians landed on June 6, 1944, Trudeau said they "took a gamble the world had never seen before." Thousands never made it home, many killed that very first day of the allied battle against the Nazis for Normandy.

He lauded the resulting world order including the United Nations and NATO that have helped ensure peace since World War II.

He called it "the responsibility of all Canadians to ensure that their story and their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Their chests laden with medals, Canadian veterans listened solemnly, overlooking the tall grass and sandy expanse below.

In a bilingual ceremony, young Canadians people recited readings from D-Day fighters, saying "we are eternally grateful."