Three injured after train derails in fiery crash

ROCKWOOD, Maine — A Canadian Pacific Kansas City freight train derailed just north of Rockwood on Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., the freight train reportedly derailed six lumber cars, as well as three locomotives, a news release from Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Railways said.

According to Rockwood Fire & Rescue on Facebook, the train caught fire after derailing, and "hazard material" was spilled. The post did not describe what type of hazardous material spilled.

CPKC said the freight train derailed in a rural wooded area around 15 miles east of the town of Jackman after encountering a "track washout."

According to the Maine Forest Service in a news release, who responded to assist at the scene, the train derailed in Sandwich Academy Grant Township in Somerset County.

"An early assessment indicates that the derailment may have been caused by a buildup of melting ice and debris that washed out part of the railroad track," the Maine Forest Service added.

"The fire at the scene involved the locomotives and lumber cars only," CPKC said in the release. "The hazardous materials being carried by the train are not involved in that fire."

The fire reportedly created a small forest fire, but as of 6 p.m. Saturday, the fire is contained and being monitored, the Maine Forest Service said.

CPKC added its hazardous materials experts and emergency response teams responded to the derailment scene to conduct a full assessment.

The Maine Forest Service also said after officials conducted an assessment of the scene, it was determined the hazardous materials "are not at risk of leaking and are not at risk of catching fire."

Following the derailment, three railroad workers were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the Maine Forest Service.

I have been briefed on the train derailment that occurred earlier today in Somerset County. The Maine Forest Service & Maine DEP, along with local emergency personnel, have responded. Officials on site indicate that there is no threat to public health or safety. — Governor Janet Mills (@GovJanetMills) April 15, 2023

This derailment comes just a day after CPKC was created.

On Friday, Canadian Pacific Railways and Kansas City Southern Railways announced they were combining to create CPKC, "creating the first single-line railway connecting Canada, the U.S., and Mexico," according to the CPKC website.

No evacuations were made following the derailment, and there is no threat to public safety, CPKC said.

The Maine Forest Service said the Maine Department of Environmental Protection also responded to assist at the scene.