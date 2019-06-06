Toronto fended off a playoff-career-high 47 points from Stephen Curry, and beat the Golden State Warriors 123-109 on Wednesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, Kyle Lowry scored 23, Pascal Siakam and Danny Green each had 18 and Marc Gasol scored 17 for Toronto.

The Raptors made 17 3-pointers and led virtually the whole way, on a night when the Warriors were without Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant because of injuries.

Curry had 47 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Draymond Green scored 17 for Golden State.

Game 4 is Friday.