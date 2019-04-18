Here is a look at ten intriguing games to look forward to in the 2019 NFL season. Some are on this list for the drama that comes with the matchups. Some have historical significance.

10. Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders, Dec. 15

Just for the nostalgia. This may be the final game the Raiders play in Oakland before moving to Las Vegas -- that is if their new stadium is ready for the 2020 season. Otherwise, they may stay one more year.

A fan holds up a sign while standing on a dugout at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum after an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Denver Broncos in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

9. Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 20

It will be the first time former Legion of Boom member Earl Thomas returns to the Emerald City since a leg injury ended the safety's 2018 season -- and the first time since flipping Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll the bird as he was being carted off (he was in a contract dispute, but chose to play rather than hold out). Oh, and it will be Russell Wilson vs. Lamar Jackson. That could be fun.

Seattle Seahawks defensive back Earl Thomas (29) gestures to his bench as he leaves the field after breaking his leg against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

8. Cleveland Browns vs. the AFC North (6 games)

Yes, the Cleveland Browns are on this list. After winning zero games in 2017, the Browns came within two points in the finale of having a winning season. The Browns went 3-2-1 vs. the AFC North last year. And now, Baker Mayfield has Odell Beckham Jr. to throw to.

7. Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, Sept. 5 and Dec. 15

The NFL must think this is a big deal. It did away with the tradition of having the defending Super Bowl champs in the Thursday season opener and went with this classic rivalry instead to launch the league's 100th season. The Bears became the new kings of the NFC North in 2018 with a stout defense and solid play by Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have a new head coach in Matt LaFleur.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

6. Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots, Sept. 8

The first Sunday night game of the season. It seems like the last couple of years, the talk has been that Ben Roethlisberger is ready to retire. Tom Brady may also only have another good couple of years left in him. Barring a playoff matchup, this could be the last time you see them take on one another after a history of great games that usually go Brady's way.

5. Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 3

Double doink!

The Bears were one 43-yard field goal away from winning their NFC Wild Card game over Philly last year, but Cody Parkey's kick hit the upright and the crossbar before bouncing out. The team released Parkey.

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo, Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey (1) reacts after missing a field goal in the closing minute during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Chicago. Bears general manager Ryan Pace wouldn’t say if Parkey will return for another season, and coach Matt Nagy called out the struggling kicker for appearing on the “Today” show last week. Pace was adamant Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, that the Bears need improvement in the kicking game. He also said “those are things that need to play out” when asked if Parkey will return for a second season. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

4. New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 17

This will be the first time these teams have met since the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. This time, the Patriots get to face Carson Wentz and not Nick Foles at quarterback -- presuming Wentz can stay healthy.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

3. Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 27

Patrick Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers? This screams a Madden NFL videogame-like matchup that could rival last year's Chiefs-Rams game in which the teams combined for 105 points.

2. Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots, Dec. 8

The Chiefs have some unfinished business after the Patriots beat them in overtime of the AFC Championship game 37-31. Mahomes never got a chance in the extra session because the Pats won the toss and reached the end zone on the first possession.

New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

1. New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, Sept. 15

Saints fans may have boycotted the Super Bowl, but they're not boycotting this one. The Saints will be looking for some big-time payback after the controversial pass interference non-call that likely cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman breaks up a pass intended for New Orleans Saints' Tommylee Lewis during the second half of the NFL football NFC championship game in New Orleans. From the “Boycott Bowl” to the “Dunk the Referee” dunk tank, people in New Orleans are finding creative ways to spend their Sunday instead of watching the Super Bowl. Fans are still angry over how the Jan. 20 NFC championship game ended. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

