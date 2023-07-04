TODAY show host Al Roker is a grandfather

The baby's name is a nod to Roker's longtime job as the weatherman for the TODAY Show.

WASHINGTON — TODAY show weatherman Al Roker has welcomed a new member into the family: a newborn baby girl.

That's right, Roker is a grandpa!

The TODAY Show announced that Roker's daughter, Courtney Roker Laga, gave birth Monday to a healthy baby girl. The baby is named Sky Clara Laga.

Sky is Roker's first grandchild.

The TODAY Show's tweet about the birth said Roker is "thrilled to officially add his grandpa name 'Pop-Pop' to his list of titles."

Courtney Roker Laga announced that she was expecting a child with her husband Wes back in March with a video on her Instagram set to a remix of Mariah Carey’s “Always Be My Baby."

The show's hosts Tuesday were smitten by the fact that the baby's name references Roker's longtime position as the weatherman for the TODAY Show.

"That's really cute that his first grandchild's name is Sky," Co-host Sheinelle Jones said. "How cute is that?"

Roker, who missed the show Tuesday morning, passed along word that his granddaughter was healthy and doing well.

"He was just so excited for this too. You could just see the excitement when he talked about it," said co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Back in March, the new pop-pop revealed his plans for spending time with Sky as she grows:

"I'm gonna be the best grandpa ever because I'm going to do whatever I can to spoil this kid," he said. "And then hand her back (to her parents)."

Roker had a health scare late last year, and was off the air for more than a month recovering from blood clots and internal bleeding, as well as a major surgery to repair the damage.