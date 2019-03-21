Time to dig out that old Charlotte Russe gift card and put it to good use before the retail chain closes for good.

Thursday marks the last day shoppers will be able to use gift cards at store locations before the company closes all its stores.

The retailer’s online store closed on March 6th and its going out of business sale began the very next day at all remaining stores.

The company had previously announced in February plans to close 94 of its stores. Charlotte Russe operated more than 500 stores located primarily in malls and outlet centers.

As of the beginning of March, the company said in a statement that its still in negotiations to sell its intellectual property.

“We are partnering with the buyer and remain in talks to sell the IP, are optimistic about the future of the brand, and remain in ongoing negotiations with a buyer who has expressed interest in a continued brick and mortar presence to continue to serve our loyal customers in the future,” the statement said.

According to USA TODAY, the company has more than 8,700 employees.