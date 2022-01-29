Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

Some people parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial, others carried signs and flags with swastikas, and the statue of a Canadian hero was defaced.

OTTAWA, Ontario — Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial, others carried signs and flags with swastikas, and the statue of a Canadian hero was defaced, sparking widespread condemnation.

The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and the government to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.

A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

On Friday, police in Canada’s capital called in reinforcements as the protest began to swell in numbers.