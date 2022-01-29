x
Nation World

Thousands protest COVID mandates and restrictions in Ottawa

Some people parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial, others carried signs and flags with swastikas, and the statue of a Canadian hero was defaced.
Credit: AP
Protestors mingle around vehicles parked on Wellington St. in front of West Block and the Parliament buildings as they participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario — Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial, others carried signs and flags with swastikas, and the statue of a Canadian hero was defaced, sparking widespread condemnation.

The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and the government to warn against escalating rhetoric linked to the demonstration.

A top Parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes may be targeted.

On Friday, police in Canada’s capital called in reinforcements as the protest began to swell in numbers.

