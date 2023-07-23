4 men steal car after taking keys from valet stand in Northwest DC

A valet ran after the black Infiniti and tried to stop the men, trying to pull them out as they were getting into the car.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A DC restaurant valet was beaten while trying to keep a car from being stolen after the keys were taken from the valet key box, along with several others. Three days later, thieves targeted another valet.

According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department, the first targeted theft happened at Kitchen + Kocktail by Kevin Kelley in Northwest on Thursday night.

Police say four men pulled up to the restaurant in a black Infiniti Q50S. Investigators say one man distracted the doorman while three others broke into the valet key box and stole the keys to several vehicles. The men then got back inside the Infiniti and drove away on I Street NW before turning right onto K Street NW where one of the cars belonging to a set of stolen keys was parked.

A valet ran after the black Infiniti and tried to stop the men, trying to pull them out as they were getting into the car. That is when the suspects turned on the valet, hitting him in the face before getting into the stolen car and driving away on 13th Street NW.

The valet was taken to Washington Hospital Center for aid with a swollen forehead and cuts on his nose.

In a statement sent to WUSA9, Kitchen + Kocktail by Kevin Kelley said it sympathizes with the victims and explained that the valet works for a third-party company, not the restaurant.

"Kitchen + Kocktail by Kevin Kelley thoroughly sympathizes with the victims of the valet parking incident on July 20. In no shape or form, is the valet company affiliated with Kitchen + Kocktail by Kevin Kelley. This particular valet company is a 3rd party and we are not involved in any of their business practices.”

Not only did the suspects successfully steal the BMW, but they also got away with a Glock, ammunition, a KitchenAid mixer, and another set of keys, according to the police report.

Breauna Johnson was eating inside the restaurant when the theft happened.

“While we were eating, we saw a big commotion outside with ambulances and police," she explained.

She witnesses the aftermath, not knowing that her keys were gone.

“Me and our friends went and just sat by our car - my car - just to watch it until the spare key came," she remembered.

Three days later, police were called to another restaurant in Northwest after another valet stand was targeted just a few blocks away.

According to a police report, officers were called to I Street NW Saturday night. A valet told police, they were helping another customer when someone approached the valet table and quickly grabbed keys that were laid on the table, and ran away.

The suspect got away with keys to a Maserati, a 2021 Kia, a 2021 Honda, and a 2021 Nissan.

Jamie Tyler was eating at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse when his keys were stolen from the valet stand. Fortunately, his car was not taken but now he has to deal with replacing the keys. He told WUSA9 that every restaurant with valet should pay attention.

“Every restaurant with valet should be on point now," he said. "Do something different."

Police have not said if these two valet thefts are connected and no suspect information has been released at this time.

While police have not connected the events, both Johnson and Tyler have one thing in common.

“That just solidified it," Tyler said. "I’m not valeting ever again."

"I’ve learned my lesson. I will not do valet again," Johnson said. "Not in DC for a while at least.”

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.