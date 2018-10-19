Women running for office this midterm season have already made history. Some are about to make even more.

There is a record 239 women still in the running for the U.S. House of Representatives according to the Center for Women and Politics at Rutgers University -- 187 Democrats and 52 Republicans. There are 23 running for the Senate and record 16 nominated for governor. That's not to mention those running for state and local offices.

Here are the candidates who can re-write the history books if they win.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands with Zephyr Teachout after endorsing her for New York City Public Advocate on July 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Barring a monumental upset, Ocasio-Cortez -- a Democratic socialist -- will be the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. She is running for the representative from New York's deeply blue 14th District. She will be 29 years, 24 days old on November 6. The current record holder is Republican Elise Stefanik, who was elected at age 30.

Stacey Abrams

Georgia Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams takes the stage to declare victory in the primary during an election night event on May 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

A win in Georgia's gubernatorial race would make Abrams, a Democrat, the first black woman to be elected governor in the United States.

Martha McSally or Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona U.S. Senate candidates Rep. Martha McSally, left, and Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, right. (Credit: Justin Sullivan and Alex Wong, Getty Images)

Republican McSally and Democrat Sinema may not agree on much, but they have one thing in common. The winner of their race will become the first woman ever elected to the Senate from Arizona. Sinema would also be the first openly bisexual Senate member.

Marsha Blackburn

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) waves to the crowd as she walks on stage to deliver a speech during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Blackburn could become the first woman from Tennessee elected to the Senate. First, the Republican must defeat Phil Bredesen.

Cindy Hyde-Smith

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) arrives in her office before meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill, on July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

When she was appointed to replace Sen. Thad Cochran, Hyde-Smith became the first woman from Mississippi to hold that seat. Now, the Republican has to protect the seat in a special election. If she wins, she would be the first woman elected to the Senate from the Magnolia State.

Paulette Jordan

State Rep. Paulette Jordan (D-ID) speaks during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

Jordan, a Democrat, could become the nation's first Native American governor if she wins the race in Idaho. She would also be that state's first female governor.

Lupe Valdez

Dallas Sheriff Lupe Valdez addresses delegates on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

Valdez could become Texas' first Latina governor, as well as its first openly gay governor. The Democrat already made history by winning the nomination.

Christine Hallquist

Vermont Democratic gubernatorial nominee Christine Hallquist speaks at a Vermont Democratic Unity Rally on August 15, 2018 in Burlington, Vermont. (Photo by Hillary Swift/Getty Images)

Hallquist, A Democrat running for governor in Vermont, could be the first transgender candidate to win a U.S. governorship.

Jahana Hayes

National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes of John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, CT, at the White House May 3, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Hayes, a Democrat, is likely to become Connecticut's first black congresswoman. The 2016 National Teacher of the Year is expected to win the race in the 5th District.

Deb Haaland and Sharice Davids

Native American Deb Haaland, a candidate for Congress in New Mexico's 1st district seat, is surrounded by supporters at a picnic rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 30, 2018. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Haaland is expected to win the race in New Mexico's 1st District, making the Democrat the first Native American woman elected to Congress.

Davids, also a Democrat, could join her, but she has a tougher battle in Kansas' 3rd District. Davids would also be the first lesbian Native American woman elected to Congress.

Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar

Tlaib, a Democrat, is set to become the first Muslim woman to be elected to Congress. She is running unopposed in Michigan's 13th District. Omar, also a Democrat, could join Tlaib if she wins Minnesota's 5th District.

Tlaib, a Democrat, is set to become the first Muslim woman to be elected to Congress. She is running unopposed in Michigan’s 13th District. Omar, also a Democrat, could join Tlaib if she wins Minnesota's 5th District.

Gina Ortiz-Jones

Texas congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones (Credit: Gina Ortiz Jones campaign website)

Forget one piece of history. How about three? A win in Texas' 23rd District would make Ortiz-Jones the first Filipina-American ever elected to Congress. She would also be the first Iraq War veteran and first lesbian sent to Congress from Texas.

Ayanna Pressley

Democratic candidate Ayanna Pressley speaks at a rally attended by U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jay Gonzalez on September 9, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Scott Eisen

Pressley, a Democrat, is running unopposed in Massachusetts' 7th District. She'll be the first black woman from that state in Congress.





