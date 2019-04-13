The start time for the final-round of The Masters has been bumped up, due to the possibility of severe weather Sunday afternoon.

Tournament officials announced Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club that players on Sunday will be grouped in threesomes with tee times scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT off the Nos. 1 and 10 tees.

The leaders will tee off at 9:20 a.m EDT.

Gates are scheduled to open at 7:15 a.m EDT.

“The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday. This decision should benefit everyone – the players, our patrons and our fans watching around the world. Given the competitiveness and drama of this year’s Tournament, we look forward to an exciting conclusion tomorrow.”

CBS will broadcast the final round, starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.

In this image taken with a specialty lens, the main scoreboard is seen during the third round for the Masters golf tournament Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

AP